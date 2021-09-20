Cooler temperatures headed for the Valley, chance of storms

The first day of fall will bring fall-like temperatures.

As Rio Grande Valley residents get ready to decorate their homes and outside lawns with fall decorations, they will be greeted with fall-like temperatures as a “cold front” makes it way through the Valley on Wednesday.

While in other parts of the country temperatures in the 80s would seem like a warm front, those 80 daytime temperatures will feel like a great cool down for Valley residents who have been dealing with summer temperatures since around May.

According to the National Weather Service in Brownsville, the cold front is expected to move through the Valley Wednesday morning bringing not only slightly cooler temperatures but some rain as well. There’s a 60% chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Although the daytime highs will be in the 80s, the overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and 60.

