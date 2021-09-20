Brownsville to hold workshop on residential parking ordinance

The Brownsville City Commission will hold a workshop at its Tuesday City Commission meeting in which commissioners will discuss the police department’s residential parking ordinance.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and the public watch the meeting via the city’s Webex Teleconferencing Meeting.

According to a summary of what is to be discussed, there’s the possibility of revising the city’s ordinance with regards to residential parking. The revision would prohibit the parking of vehicles on “unimproved surfaces, which would include the front and side lawns.” It would also regulate the parking of recreation vehicles.

In May, the city received a request from a resident who resides in District 2 requesting that the city pass an ordinance that prohibits residents from parking their vehicles and recreational vehicles on their front lawns. The resident provided city officials with an ordinance passed by the Edinburg City Commission pertaining to the same thing. Edinburg City leaders passed the ordinance in 2007.

According to Section 71.04 of the City of Edinburg’s Traffic Code “It shall be unlawful for any person to park or allow to be parked on any property under his or her control any vehicle, including recreational or special vehicles as defined herein on the front, side, or rear yards of any single-family residential lot within the city except on approved parking space, clearly delineated or improved driveway, within a garage or carport.”

Brownsville PD is working with the city’s planning department and city attorney’s office on this project. The department is “researching all applicable ordinances throughout the state to provide the City Commission with the pros and cons of implementing this type of ordinance.”

