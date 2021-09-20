Bee attack lands Hidalgo County employees in hospital

Two employees with the Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 were hospitalized Monday after they were attacked by a swarm of bees.

The incident occurred just before noon as the two men were repairing some erosion to the drainage ditch near Ridge Road in Pharr.

“They encountered a beehive, and both men were attacked,” county spokesman Carlos Sanchez said. “Each of them sustained more than 100 stings. One of them began showing signs consistent with an allergic reaction, so they went ahead and sent both of them to area hospitals for observation.”

Sanchez said that one of the men has already been released from the hospital; however, the other man who showed signs of an allergic reaction remained in the hospital and was receiving treatment.

He said that he is expected to be released.

This is the second bee attack reported in the Rio Grande Valley since Wednesday, a group of migrants near Peñitas were attacked by bees, according to Border Patrol agents.

One Honduran woman was separated from her 2-year-old daughter during the attack and air-lifted to a hospital for treatment, agents said in a news release.

In all, there were 12 migrants swarmed by bees and four transported to medical facilities but were expected to recover.