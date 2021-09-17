Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit investigating incident in rural Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident east of U.S. 281 on FM 490 after a man was assaulted and tied up.

Hidalgo County Sgt. Frank Medrano said deputies responded to the location at 8:43 a.m. Friday in reference to a man who called 911.

Details about the nature of the investigation at this point are scant as authorities are working an active scene that includes the Major Crimes Unit.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said deputies responded to a call that is currently listed as suspicious circumstances.

“The caller reported he was approached by two males and was assaulted and tied up,” Guerra said. “The victim doesn’t want to cooperate with my investigators. Investigation is still ongoing.”

A reporter at the scene says the crime scene is on private property and Border Patrol is also at the location.

This is a developing story.