Pharr police are reporting a person died this morning in a one-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 3:42 a.m. in the area of 1900 N. Interstate 69 in the northbound lanes.

A press release says a preliminary investigation is ongoing and Pharr police did not disclose the cause of the crash or the name of the deceased.

A news release states the driver was taken to a local hospital and a passenger died at the scene.