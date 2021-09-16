Sunshine Haven will hold its second annual Donation Drive-Thru event Saturday at the Brownsville Event Center and the public is encouraged to stop by and support the non-profit organization.

Board members, staff and volunteers will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. accepting both monetary and in-kind donations such as disinfectant sprays, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, laundry sheets and liquid laundry detergent, just to name a few. Receipts will be given out to anyone who would like a record for tax-deduction purposes.

The non-profit hopes to raise $15,000 in this year’s drive and all funds are used to take care of patients including groceries, caregiving and utility costs.

Brownsville City Commissioners Nurith Galonsky and Roy De Los Santos and longtime Sunshine Haven supporter and donor Ruben Garcia will be the event’s special guests.

“I support Sunshine Haven because of the personalized care given to patients as they enter the final stage of life,” Galonsky said in a press release. “With its intimate setting and limited number of patients, the quality of care provided is incomparable.”

Last year’s drive took place in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and made a huge impact on the organization’s goal to raise $75,000 between June and November 2020.

“We appreciate the amazing support that the community has given Sunshine Haven during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Executive Director Veronica I. Lucio said in a press release. “We hope that you remember us this year too and help how you can!”

Other in-kind donations sought include: 13 and 4 gallon trash bags, tall kitchen bags, toilet bowel cleaner, hand soap refill, toiletry wipes, zip lock bags -gallon and quart, bottled water, toilet paper, bird seed, coffee and coffee creamer. Gift cards sought include: H-E-B, Family Dollar, Walmart, Staples, Home Depot and Lowes.

