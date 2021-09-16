A 35-year-old Brownsville man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a human smuggling charge in which he admitted to harboring 200 immigrants – some at a local hotel and some at his home.

Santos De Leon-Cardenas told authorities he was being paid $100 for each immigrant he harbored, according to his plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

According to a fact summary sheet on De Leon-Cardenas, U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Cameron County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office received information that there was smuggling activity going on at the Rose Garden Inn at 870 S. Old Alice Road, near Price Road.

When authorities arrived at the hotel they found 57 immigrants being held in one room and in another room they discovered five unaccompanied minor children were being held.

Authorities said when they searched one of the hotel rooms they observed insects throughout it, buckets full of trash and mold spores growing in the bathroom. Human waste matter was also found on numerous surfaces inside the room.

De Leon-Cardenas also admitted that he had harbored another 150 immigrants at his home as well.

He appeared Sept. 9 before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. who sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison that will be immediately followed by three years supervised release.

