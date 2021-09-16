A third suspect has been arrested in the death of Jose Villarreal Jr., whose body was found on Father Mestas Drive on Aug. 13. He had been shot and beaten.

Sandra Yadira Reyna, 32, the third suspect, is charged with one count of murder, one count of engaging in organized criminal activity and one count of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department. She is being held on a $4 million bond.

Reyna is currently being held in Willacy County on unrelated charges, Sandoval said.

Britny Nicole Perez and Jose Luis Vasquez Jr. were taken into custody in August and also charged in Villarreal’s killing

Vasquez and Perez were charged and each arraigned on one count of murder, aggravated kidnapping and engaged in criminal activity.

Vasquez’s bonds totaled $4 million. Perez’s bonds totaled $600,000.

