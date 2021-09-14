Pursuit ends with DPS seizing 15 pounds of heroin in Starr County

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety seized about 15 pounds of heroin from a vehicle in Starr County on Monday as part of Operation Lone Star.

According to a news release, just after 3 p.m. a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop after a maroon Hyundai committed a traffic violation on U.S. 83 in Rio Grande City. The driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit, DPS stated.

The driver of the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Mi Ranchita Road and abandoned the vehicle and fled into a wooded area, according to DPS.

Inside the car, the trooper found two black bags that contained seven tape-wrapped bundles of heroin, which is estimated to have a street value of $350,000.

The driver of the vehicle has not been apprehended, and no arrests have been made.