Home Local News

PHOTOS: Causeway Collapse Anniversary

The Port Isabel Lighthouse can be seen in the background of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which is now shut down after a center section collapsed after being hit by a barge being pushed by a tug. Four vehicles plunged into the bay, leaving at lwast 2 confirmed dead, with several vehicles still under water.

Local NewsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star

PHOTOS: Causeway Collapse Anniversary

By Staff Report - September 14, 2021

By Ric Vasquez, Valley Morning Star
A Coast Guard boat from South Padre Island takes part in the rescue and recovery of motorists at the base of the Queen Isabella Causeway Saturday morning. A tug boat pushing barges hit the bridge which spans the Laguna Madre Bay connecting South Padre Island and Port Isabel knocking a gap in the bridge over 150 feet long. Several vehicle plunged into the bay, while one landed on the structure. Two people are confirmed dead, but the total is expected to rise as cars are pulled from the waters.

By Ric Vasquez, Valley Morning Star
Firefighters from Port Isabel, San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville prepare to go back into the Laguna Madre Bay to search for victims trapped in their vehicles after plunging off the Queen Isabella Causeway Saturday morning. A tug boat pushing a barge collided with the bridge connecting South Padre Island and Port Isabel creating a break of over 150 feet in the bridge sending 4 vehicles into the water.

By Ric Vasquez, Valley Morning Star
A section of the Queen Isabella Causeway which connects South Padre Island and Port Isabel was knocked from its pillars early Saturday morning after a tug pushing barges hit the structure creating a break at least 150 feet long sending vehicles traveling on the bridge into the Laguna Madre Bay. At least two people are confirmed dead, the total is expected to rise as cars are pulled from the waters. The causeway is the only way to enter or leave the Island, causing residents to seek boats to transport back and forth.

By Ric Vasquez, Valley Morning Star

Courtesy: Valerie Bates

Workers run for safety after a second section of the Queen Isabella Causeway collapsed into the Laguna Madre.

Ceremony scheduled to remember victims in Sept. 15, 2001 causeway collapse
Border Patrol agents help rescue migrant from manhole