Nearly all recent Cameron County COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated

County health officials said Monday that 16 more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, with 15 out of the 16 not fully vaccinated.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,840, the health department said.

Also Monday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 294 laboratory reports of COVID19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 50,916.

Health officials said one out every ten new cases is a child under the age of 10 and another 81 cases are children between the ages of 10 and 19.

There have also been an additional 302 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 46,601.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Monday, 76.71% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 90.96% has received at least one dose. In addition, 84.39% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 92.70% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs. texas.gov/coronavirus/ immunize/vaccine.aspx.