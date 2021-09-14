Hidalgo County reports 13 more COVID-related deaths, 255 new cases

There were 13 more COVID-related deaths and 255 new cases, Hidalgo County officials reported Tuesday.

With the additional deaths, the county’s COVID-19 toll reached 3,210, and the case tally is now at 111,069.

The 255 new cases included 104 confirmed cases, 133 probable and 18 suspected.

The county also reported that four school staff members and 52 students tested positive. There are now a total of 381 school staff members and 1,218 students who tested positive since the county began tracking those figures on Aug. 18.

Additionally, there are 295 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 of which 272 are adults and 23 are pediatric patients.

Of the total patients, 119 are being treated in intensive care units. Of those, 114 are adults and five are pediatric patients.