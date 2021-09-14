DPS seeks leads in 1988 cold case killing of Rio Hondo teen

Thirty-three years after his death, the Texas Department of Public Safety is still seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals who shot and killed a 15-year-old Rio Hondo teenager in 1988.

The state agency has also increased the reward amount for anyone providing information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Michael Flores. An award of up to $6,000 is now being offered.

The DPS reports Flores was killed in Sept. 26, 1988, while inside his home. He had returned to his home in the 200 block of Forrest Street at about 9:30 p.m. after band practice.

He was in his room listening to the radio when other people in the home heard a gunshot and found Flores slumped over in his room. The DPS said he had been shot dead.

Authorities said the gunshot was fired from outside of the house, and a small brown car was seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

To be eligible for cash rewards tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at (800) 346-3243.