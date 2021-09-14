Border Patrol agents help rescue migrant from manhole

U.S. Border Patrol agents with assistance from the Brownsville Fire Department helped rescue a migrant who had been trapped inside a drainage pipe for about 10 hours.

Authorities said agents stationed at the Brownsville Station on Monday apprehended four migrants at a drainage pipe in Brownsville.

The agents received information that additional migrants had previously entered the drainage system. Agents attempted to communicate with the people in the pipe, to no avail, the U.S. Border Patrol stated in a media release.

The Brownsville Fire Department was asked to help with the rescue operation. Ten hours later, one migrant was apprehended after being helped from a manhole. The migrants stated that all members of their group were accounted for and were in good health.

The federal agency reports that this fiscal year, RGV agents have performed over 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley. RGV Sector urges migrants not to jeopardize their lives by illegally entering the United States.

