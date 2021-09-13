Panhandler arrested on multiple charges

Brownsville police have arrested a panhandler who had outstanding warrants for his arrest for theft and aggravated sexual battery.

Victor Hernandez, 50, was arrested on Friday at the intersection of International Boulevard and S. Frontage Road, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Department.

The officers went to the area after they responded to a call about a man on the roadway. Hernandez was on the street soliciting money from motorists, Sandoval said.

At first Hernandez gave the officers a false name. Upon further investigation they were able to get his correct name and checked to see if he had any outstanding warrants, Sandoval said.

Through the name check the officers discovered that Hernandez was sought on a felony theft warrant out of Weslaco and an aggravated sexual battery warrant out of Meigs County, Tennessee.

Hernandez was charged with one count of failure to register sex offender, one count failure to identify fugitive from justice and one count of solicitation by a pedestrian. He was arraigned on the charges and his bonds totaled $28,350.

[email protected]