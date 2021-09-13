Tropical Storm Nicholas came near the Rio Grande Valley and left with having little to no impact in the area.

Nicholas became a tropical storm on Sunday morning and forecasters predicted parts of the Valley could receive anywhere from 4 to 6 inches on rain.

But the storm had other plans staying miles away from the South Texas coastline leaving lesser amounts of rain. Drier air came in and pushed Nicholas away.

We dodged a mini bullet,” said Barry Goldsmith, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Brownsville. “I say mini because the center of Nicholas” never reached the coast and became disorganized.

Residents headed to sandbag distribution centers in their individual towns early Monday morning to prepare for any possible flooding. The lines at the centers formed as the sites began to open.

By Monday afternoon the rain was gone and sunny skies started to appear, though some clouds also remained.

Tropical Storm Nicholas creates lots of waves 1 of 4

Goldsmith said the Valley received an estimated 1/12 inches to 2 inches of rain in some locations.

“But as we said yesterday (Sunday) was that we thought this would stay off shore and it did and that is exactly where the heaviest rains were,” Goldsmith said.

There’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday and a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday for most of the Valley.

Goldsmith said for the rest of the week “typical September” weather will follow that includes hot and humid weather with some isolated thunderstorms.

