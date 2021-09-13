New health and literacy center to offer free services in San Carlos

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County Pct. 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres partnered with Driscoll Health Plan to open a center where residents can get health education and literacy services for free.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the county’s Endowment Center in San Carlos to mark the opening of the Health Education and Literacy Program’s (HEAL) Community Connection Center.

HEAL will provide free health education and literacy services to Hidalgo residents in an effort to address social determinants of health by promoting awareness and long-term healthier habits.

The center will help connect residents to community resources, immediate supplies and monthly presentations to increase awareness on more than 23 health topics for families, expecting mothers and children.

The Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Endowment Center is located at 107 N. Sunflower Road in San Carlos and offers services that address the community’s needs regarding literacy, food insecurity, nutrition, health, quality of life and other services.

Driscoll Health Plan, a community-based nonprofit health insurance plan, offers health care coverage to over 230,000 children, pregnant women and other adults in its service area, which includes 24 South Texas counties and 25,000 square miles.

“It brings me great joy to launch this very special program,” Torres said. “With Driscoll Health Plan as our community partner, the HEAL’s Community Connection Center will be a one-stop shop for a plethora of health information that will include great programming for the people of San Carlos and beyond.”

The event will also be streamed on the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 and Driscoll Health Plan pages via Facebook live.