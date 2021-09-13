Flash flood watch in effect for parts of the Rio Grande Valley

A flash flood watch remains in effect for parts of the Rio Grande Valley until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports heavy rains from Tropical Storm Nicholas could lead to possible flash flooding.

.

The areas in the watch include coastal Cameron and Willacy counties and inland Cameron and Willacy counties.

The NWS reports scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas tonight into early Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected across these areas with locally higher amounts possible.