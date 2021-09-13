Border Patrol arrests two men previously convicted of sex crimes, rescue drowning man 

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two men previously convicted of sex crimes and also rescued a fleeing migrant, according to an agency news release Monday.

McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of six people entering the country near Abram Saturday morning.

Among the group of six was Mexican national Bernardo Macedo-Vargas, who was convicted in Dallas for aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault of a 14-year-old child in 2013.

Macedo-Vargas was sentenced to seven years in prison for the two charges and an immigration judge later also sentenced him to 303 days of incarceration and 36 months of supervision for immigration related offenses.

He was then removed from the US.

On Friday morning, agents apprehended a group of eight individuals illegally entering the country in Mission. Among them was a man from El Salvador who was convicted in Salem, Massachusetts for prostitution, records showed.

The El Salvadoran man was sentenced to five days incarceration and 12 months probation and was eventually removed from the US, according to the release.

Both men were processed accordingly.

On Sunday agents working in Salineno saw a boat with multiple people cross the Rio Grande and carry bundles on to the U.S. riverbank. They hauled nearly 685 pounds of marijuana and loaded it into an awaiting green Ford Expedition.

When agents approached, several of the occupants exited the vehicle and ran towards Mexico. A 24-year-old Mexican man jumped into the Rio Grande and began struggling to stay afloat. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers rescued him and brought him on shore.

