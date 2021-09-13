29 more die from COVID-19 in Valley

Hidalgo and Cameron counties reported 29 COVID-19 deaths and 606 new cases Monday.

Hidalgo County’s 13 fatalities raise its death toll to 3,197, while Cameron County’s 16 deaths raise its tally to 1,840.

The county also reported 312 cases Monday while Cameron County reported 294.

“Of these deaths, 15 out of 16 were not fully vaccinated, and the individual who was fully vaccinated had multiple underlying conditions,” a release from Cameron County stated.

In Hidalgo County, hospitals continue to treat 294 patients with the virus, 10 of them pediatric patients.

Half of those pediatric patients are in intensive care units, along with 121 adult patients.

So far Hidalgo County has reported 377 COVID-19 positive staff members at local schools, along with 1,166 positive students.