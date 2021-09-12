Cameron County officials announced sand bags will be distributed to area residents beginning Monday morning.

The bags will be given out at all are precinct warehouses:

>> Precinct 1, located at 2050 S. Browne Ave., Brownsville;

>> Precinct 2, located at 7092 Old Alice Road, Brownsville;

>> Precinct 3, located at 26945 FM 510, San Benito;

>> Precinct 4, located 26623 White Ranch Road, La Feria.

The bags will be given away from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

BEACH CLOSURES

Sunday afternoon the county closed a number of beaches due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The following beaches will remain closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic until the threat is over:

>> Boca Chica Beach;

>> County Beach Access 3;

>> County Beach Access 4;

>> County Beach Access 5 (EK Atwood Park);

>> County Beach Access 6.

County beach areas on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park, will remain open until further notice.

OTHER SAND BAG DISTRIBUTIONS:

>> San Benito City Service Center, 925 W. Stenger St., Monday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to area residents and business owners.

>> Pharr Development and Research Center, 850 W. Dicker Road, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Pharr EMS Headquarters at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

>> Port Isabel Public Works, 217 W. Hickman, Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Limit six per household and eight per business.

>> Monte Alto Fire Department, 25149 1st St., Sunday until 3 p.m. or all bags are distributed.

>> Harlingen Public Works Facility, 404 S. 54th St., Sunday until 6 p.m., Monday beginning at 7 a.m. ID and water bill required. Limit six bags per household and 12 per business.

>> Brownsville Events Center, 1 Event Center, Monday beginning at 7 a.m. Residents will need to fill their own sandbags and bring their own shovels. Residents must present an ID and BPUB bill. Eight bags per residence and 10 bags per businesses.

>> Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds, 500 E. Ocean Blvd., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out. Six bags per home and business.

PALO ALTO CLOSED

Palo Alto Battlefield NHP has closed because of the tropical storm.

When announcing this closure, Acting Superintendent Roland Garza said, “with this tropical

storm in the Gulf, and possibly taking aim at the coast, we have to begin now in order to

safeguard human life.”

The park will reopen after the storm has passed and the staff has an opportunity to mitigate any hazards resulting from the storm.