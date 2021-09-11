Home Life Photo Gallery: UTRGV remembers lives lost on 9/11 A 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus was hosted by the UTRGV Military & Veterans Success Center to honor first responders and lives lost during Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City as UTRGV staff and students placed U.S. flags in remembrance of 9/11. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald) LifeLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: UTRGV remembers lives lost on 9/11 By Miguel Roberts - The Brownsville Herald - September 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus was hosted by the UTRGV Military & Veterans Success Center to honor first responders and lives lost during Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City as UTRGV staff and students placed U.S. flags in remembrance of 9/11. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald) A 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus was hosted by the UTRGV Military & Veterans Success Center to honor first responders and lives lost during Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City as UTRGV staff and students placed U.S. flags in remembrance of 9/11. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald) A 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus was hosted by the UTRGV Military & Veterans Success Center to honor first responders and lives lost during Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City as UTRGV staff and students placed U.S. flags in remembrance of 9/11. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald) A 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus was hosted by the UTRGV Military & Veterans Success Center to honor first responders and lives lost during Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City as UTRGV staff and students placed U.S. flags in remembrance of 9/11. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald) A 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus was hosted by the UTRGV Military & Veterans Success Center to honor first responders and lives lost during Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City as UTRGV staff and students placed U.S. flags in remembrance of 9/11. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald) A 9/11 20th anniversary commemoration ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus was hosted by the UTRGV Military & Veterans Success Center to honor first responders and lives lost during Sep. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City as UTRGV staff and students placed U.S. flags in remembrance of 9/11. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SUV crashes into Brownsville restaurant; one person taken to hospital 9/11 Reflections: Brownsville dentist helped identify victims Locals remember horror of 9/11