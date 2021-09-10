A Brownsville Police Department incident report on the death of 39-year-old Jose Villarreal Jr., indicates the man was not only shot but beaten as well.

Villarreal’s body was found on Aug. 13 on Father Mestas Street on the city’s west side. He and been shot in the stomach and there was evidence that he had been physically assaulted, the report states.

Charged with is death are Jose Luis Vasquez, 45, and Britny Nicole Perez, 26, who were arrested Aug. 23 by the Brownsville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD said. A third suspect is still sought.

According to the incident report, Villarreal’s body was discovered by a man driving on Father Mestas Street who saw him lying face up on the side of the road. He at first thought it was one of his friends. The man said Villarreal was not moving and he had blood on his face.

The man “pointed out there were bullet casings on the roadway next to the sidewalk where the subject was laying,” the report read. According to the report “the male subject appeared to have been physically assaulted and there was bullet casings in the area.”

Villarreal was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was ordered.

Sandoval said authorities were able to identify the suspects through interviews and evidence collected at the crime scene.

Vasquez was taken into custody on Aug. 23 at the intersection of Old Military Highway and Boca Chica during a traffic stop that was conducted by Brownsville Police and U.S. Marshals Service. Britny Perez was located at a residence and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service

Vasquez and Perez were charged and each arraigned on one count of murder, aggravated kidnapping and engaged in criminal activity.

Vasquez’s bonds totaled $4 million. Perez’s bonds totaled $600,000.

As of Friday, both remained in custody at a Cameron County jail.

[email protected]

