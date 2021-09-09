San Benito CISD mask mandate to start today

SAN BENITO — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities, school districts are taking measures to try and help prevent its spread.

San Benito CISD issued a mask mandate that will go into effect today for all students, employees and visitors to all of the school district’s buildings and on school buses.

The mandate was created following a resolution that was approved by the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

The resolution states that all students, staff and visitors must wear face masks covering the nose and mouth while indoors on San Benito CISD property and while riding the school district’s buses.

Masks will be provided to students and visitors who forget to bring a mask or don’t have one.

According to the resolution, masks are not required while eating or at other times specifically deemed reasonably appropriate by the campus principal or building administrator related to health and safety.

The resolution also states that individuals with medical needs or disabilities that prohibit the use of masks are excused from these requirements upon acceptable verification.

According to a press release from the school district, the mask mandate will remain in effect until the mandate is rescinded by the board of trustees.

“San Benito Schools remain vigilant and mindful of the challenges associated with the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to diligently evaluate and implement all available and recommended strategies to help prevent the spread of the virus and to provide a positive and safe learning environment for everyone,” the press release states.