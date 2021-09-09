HARLINGEN — “Never Forget.”
The phrase is as prevalent now as it was 20 years ago when two planes struck the World Trade Center.
“This event is to make sure we never forget the sacrifices of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 20 years ago Saturday,” said Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Medical Center.
Vela was speaking to police officers, firefighters, Border Patrol officers, and hospital staff who’d gathered Thursday morning for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Several had signed up to climb flights of stairs at the hospital’s Medical Arts Pavilion to commemorate the 343 first responders who were climbing the stairs of the twin towers when they collapsed.
Dr. Tu Johnson walks towards the exit after climbing six flights of stairs Thursday for the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.The event honors the New York firefighters who lost their lives trying to rescue people from the World Trade Center with volunteers climbing stairs in tribute.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Attendees make their way up the first flight of stairs Thursday for the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
CEO Manny Vela, of VBMC-Harlingen, addresses the crowd in front of the stairwell where volunteers will climb 288 steps in tribute Thursday at the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
CEO Manny Vela, of VBMC-Harlingen, gives a speech about the events of Sept. 11, 2001, Thursday for the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Mayor of Harlingen, Christopher H. Boswell addresses the crowd Thursday for the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Event attendees lower their heads as they share a moment of remembrance and prayer for the lost New York firefighters Thursday at the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Representatives from the Harlingen Police Department, Fire Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection bow their heads in remembrance and prayer Thursday during the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Chaplin Joe Perez, Valley Baptist Health Systems vice president of Mission and Ministry, opens the event with an invocation Thursday for the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
Hospital staff, visitors and first responders gather outside the stairwell Thursday for the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb at Valley Baptist Medical Center Harlingen.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)
