HARLINGEN — “Never Forget.”

The phrase is as prevalent now as it was 20 years ago when two planes struck the World Trade Center.

“This event is to make sure we never forget the sacrifices of the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 20 years ago Saturday,” said Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Vela was speaking to police officers, firefighters, Border Patrol officers, and hospital staff who’d gathered Thursday morning for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Several had signed up to climb flights of stairs at the hospital’s Medical Arts Pavilion to commemorate the 343 first responders who were climbing the stairs of the twin towers when they collapsed.

