Cameron County reports 10 COVID deaths, all unvaccinated

County health officials said Wednesday that 10 more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, all unvaccinated.

The individuals range from a Harlingen man in his 30s to a La Feria woman in her 80s.

In all, three deaths were reported in Brownsville, three in Harlingen, one in La Feria, two in San Benito and one in Santa Rosa, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“All reported deaths were unvaccinated,” the statement said.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,806, the health department said.

Also Wednesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 107 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 50,403.

Of those new cases, 11 were laboratory reports of COVID-19 reported from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Santa Maria and Santa Rosa, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 118 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 45,977.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Wednesday, 75.74% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 90.37% has received at least one dose. In addition, 84.16% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 92.50% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.