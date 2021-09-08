Social media post leads to arrest in fight outside local bar

Brownsville police report that a video posted on social media of a fight outside Shot Republic led to the arrest of a man who is a suspect in the brawl.

Robledo Osvaldo Alvarez was arraigned Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $15,000.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department said Alvarez was arrested on Tuesday.

Brownsville PD in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Task Force were able to locate and take Alvarez into custody without incident, he said.

Sandoval said the department’s Criminal Investigation Unit started its investigation of the bar fight as soon as investigators received a video that was made public on social media.

The fight occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday outside Shot Republic, which is located at 3101 Pablo Kisel Blvd. The video appeared on Facebook at 4:26 p.m. Saturday. It depicts several fights happening outside the bar.

In one part of the video you can hear a woman’s voice cry out, “Stop. He’s out, he’s out,” after a man had been punched numerous times. Another woman can be heard in the background crying.

Shot Republic on Saturday posted the following comment on its Facebook page: “Unfortunately last night an altercation happened outside in back of our establishment. Thankfully none of our patrons or staff were harmed inside our establishment. We have filed a formal police report and are assisting Brownsville Police Department on identifying the individuals involved.”

Sandoval said the case remains under investigation.

