Salvation Army to host luncheon for first responders

HARLINGEN — The Salvation Army in Harlingen will honor first responders prior to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a luncheon.

The event will be on Friday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 119 E. Monroe Ave.

Captain Benjamin Deuel said the event was created to show thanks and appreciation to first responders.

“Every day, they get up and leave their families and leave to protect our community and the citizens of the community. And when 9/11 occurred, it became very real to the people of the United States how serious and dedicated our first responders are,” Deuel said.

He added the Salvation Army knows what it is like to tend to residents when disaster strikes and can relate to first responders in that sense.

“We understand first hand what it is like to be there in the frontlines, and what better way for us to share our appreciation and love than by giving them a free meal?” he said.

“We know a lot of stuff is going on Saturday, and we are doing it Friday. We will have a place set up for them to eat, converse and socialize, and they can also pick up a plate to go,” Deuel said.

He also mentioned first responders are able to call and request a plate to be delivered.

Deuel said this event had not been done before and hopes it will be done every year.

“We want to thank our first responders for all that they do, and we want to love on them a little bit and want to tell them how much we appreciate them,” he said.