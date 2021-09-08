CBP officers seize more than $286,000 worth of cocaine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stationed at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized $286,450 worth of cocaine within the past couple of weeks.

The latest seizure occurred Sunday at the Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge, when the officers discovered nearly 26 pounds of cocaine, the federal agency stated in a press release.

A 19-year-old Brownsville man applied for entry into the United States driving a 2004 Mitsubishi, the press release stated. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection.

In secondary, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 10 packages hidden within the sedan. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 25.92 pounds of alleged cocaine worth an estimated at $199,920.

A seizure on Sept. 1, also at the B&M Bridge, lead to the confiscation of 11.22 pounds of alleged cocaine that was found hidden in a 2015 Chevrolet, the release stated. This vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old Brownsville woman.

She was referred to a secondary inspection and that’s where officers found five packages hidden within the vehicle. The drugs had an estimated street value of $86,530.

“CBP officers are doing an outstanding job day in and day out in securing our borders and their dedication and hard work has paid off with the interception of these dangerous narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicles, arrested the pair, and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.