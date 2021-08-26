McAllen resident claims $1K weekly lottery ticket

Sierra M. Flores, of McAllen, claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1,000 per week for

20 years in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand.

Flores chose the cash value option and will receive one lump sum payment of $909,921.72.

The ticket was purchased at BNA Quick Stop, located at 1496 S. Sam Houston Blvd., in San Benito.

This was the first of four top prizes available to be claimed in this game. Weekly Grand offers more than $34.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.06, including break-even prizes.