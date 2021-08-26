Daily COVID-19 deaths continue to rise as Hidalgo County reports 20 fatalities

Hidalgo County on Thursday morning reported 20 deaths due to COVID-19 and an additional 444 cases of the disease.

Of the newly reported cases, the majority exist in the less-than-20 age group, though people in their 20s and 30s remained close behind.

The 20 people who died spanned from those in their 30s to those older than 70. They lived in Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Pharr and San Juan, with one man’s location being undisclosed.

Hospitalizations were down slightly from Wednesday’s report at 483, with 135 in intensive care units.

