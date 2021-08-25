Pre-K class at Los Fresnos CISD under quarantine

A pre-K classroom at Lopez Riggens Elementary School in Los Fresnos is under quarantine after at least one student tested positive for COVID-19.

Other pre-K classrooms in the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District have also been asked to quarantine, officials said.

The pre-K class is made up of 4-year-old students.

The class of about 15 students at Lopez Riggins was asked to quarantine on Friday and will remain at home until at least Aug. 30 or Sept. 1 depending on the results of symptoms for the virus.

Valarie Londrie, executive director for academics for the LFCISD, said out of an abundance of caution, because it was the first week of school and the young students are still learning about personal space and personal responsibility, the district decided to have them quarantine.

Classes in Los Fresnos started Aug. 16.

“We just did not feel confident that we could narrow it down and truly say only these students had met the definition of close contact, so that is why an entire classroom was asked to quarantine,” Londrie said. “It was still just one positive case but it resulted in possibly 15 to 20 quarantined students because of the nature of the classroom.”

“When students are placed in quarantine we follow CDC guidelines,” she said.

Londrie said remote conferencing is being made available to quarantined students at the elementary level. Remote conferencing will be available district wide next week to students who might also be asked to quarantine.