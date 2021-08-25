Mercedes woman charged with animal cruelty, resisting arrest

A 51-year-old woman is behind bars after an animal control officer observed a boxer with mange while dropping off an opossum cage at a residence in the 1500 block of South Georgia Avenue in Mercedes on Monday.

After arriving around 12:45 p.m., the officer observed that the dog, a white female boxer which was tied up with a 3-foot rope, had no water or food bowls next to it, and had feces all around it. The dog’s ribs were also visible.

Authorities say the rope did not give the dog enough slack to seek shelter and that the dog’s tongue was dried up and it was panting heavily.

When police arrived at the scene, they made contact with Irma Manzano, a Mercedes resident who is charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

“The defendant was asked multiple times when was the last time the canine was fed and given water. The defendant was belligerent and would not answer the questions being asked,” a probable cause affidavit for Manzano’s arrest stated. “The defendant at one point stated that the canine had ‘worms’ and when asked how she knew the canine had worms she replied ‘Do I look like a d— vet to you.'”

The officer continued to ask questions about the dog and then Manzano “barked” at police, according to the affidavit.

Police decided to arrest Manzano because of the dog’s condition, but authorities say she attempted to walk away.

“The defendant then stiffen up her body and grabbed a hold of a handrail that was near where she was at and would not let go,” the affidavit stated.

When another officer arrived, police say they were able to place her in handcuffs.

Police took custody of the animal and brought it to an animal shelter.

Manzano remains jailed on a total of $20,000 in bonds, records show.