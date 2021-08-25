Cameron County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths

Four more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Tuesday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths in Cameron County to 1,754, the health department said.

Also Tuesday, the health department said it received confirmation of an additional 249 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, raising the total number of cases to 48,445.

The new cases include 16 children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 36 people in the age group of 10 to 19, 34 people in their 20s, 23 people in their 30s, 25 people in their 40s, 21 people in their 50s, 11 people in their 60s, 11 people in their 70s, one person in his 80s and one person in her 90s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Bayview, Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, Rio Hondo, San Benito and Santa Rosa, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 176 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 43,841.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within the communities. As of Tuesday, 72.60% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 87.86% has received at least one dose. In addition, 83.25% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.80% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.