Valley football’s highly anticipated return days away

The 2020 Texas high school football season was unlike any other. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday night lights resembled a shell of itself, with limited fans and players donning face coverings.

The sounds of the bands and cheerleaders were also little-to-none, most districts allowing only necessary personnel on the sidelines during game day.

Still, nearly all teams managed to maneuver through the unique campaign and take the field, even if only a handful of times.

Others, however, didn’t see the gridiron, opting out due to low participation, health and safety concerns or a combination of both. The La Joya Coyotes, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln Huskies, Progreso Red Ants, Rio Hondo Bobcats and Valley View Tigers were five programs that elected to sit out.

That wait is now over, as all five teams are returning to action this week, with the 2021 Texas high school football season kicking off Thursday night.

“After losing last year, the challenge was to get them out there,” Progreso head coach Jose Meza said. “These kids deserve to be out there on the field, and they want to be. That’s really the key this year, just giving them the opportunity to be on the field.”

School administrators, coaches, officials and fans anticipate that the 2021 season will be in full force, with bands, cheerleaders and fans expected back after a limited 2020 campaign.

“The Friday night lights, in general, what you look for is people to come out and support the team and the kids,” McAllen Rowe head coach Robert Flores said. “It gets the hype and the blood flowing. Getting everybody, with the fans, cheerleaders and bands, we’re talking about the whole 9 yards coming out. I think it’s going to be exciting for us.”

The Huskies and Bobcats will be the first to return, facing off at 7 p.m. Thursday at La Joya ISD Stadium in La Joya. The matchup will be one of seven contests taking place Thursday across the Valley.

The 20th Battle of Conway, the annual rivalry game between Mission High and Mission Veterans, headlines Thursday’s action, with bragging rights and a 1-0 start to the season on the line.

The game is at 7 p.m. at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo due to construction at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission.

La Joya High, Progreso and Valley View make their return Aug. 27 as a part of a full slate of games, 21 contests currently scheduled.

Rivalry games will highlight Friday, featuring several crosstown matchups. Weslaco High and Weslaco East face off in the ninth Tinaco Bowl, with the series split down the middle.

Up the road, Donna North looks to earn their first victory over Donna High, while La Joya High sees their first action in 659 days, taking on La Joya Palmview.

“We’re just excited for these young men to be back,” Coyotes head coach Reuben Farias said. “Under the situation, we couldn’t have the numbers last year, so we needed to take time off.

“During spring ball, we had a pretty good turnout. But, just playing against somebody else and being able to hit somebody else is going to be rewarding for them. We’ll see one day at a time. At the end of the day, as long as we continue to play and have these young men, it’s a win for us.”

The Monitor’s Game of the Week between the Edinburg Vela Sabercats and the McAllen Memorial Mustangs will also face at 7 p.m. Thursday. The must-watch contest features two of the top teams in the Valley, each returning more than 15 starters from last season’s district championship squads.

With the season a day away, there is a sense of elation and anticipation in the air with players, coaches and fans all eager to spring into action.

“I’ve never been so happy to be out here with no masks and no restrictions,” Sharyland High linebacker Tennessee Cano said. “We’re hitting everybody in practice. We got music going. Everybody is just happy. You can feel the energy in practices. I love it.”