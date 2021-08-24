Nebraska man indicted in fatal wrong-way crash in Edinburg

A Nebraska man has been indicted on allegations he was intoxicated when he caused a fiery wrong-way crash on the expressway in Edinburg.

A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted 30-year-old Tyrone Dewayne Amos last Tuesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

The charging document alleges that Amos was under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs when he caused a head-on crash at 4:35 a.m. May 4 that killed Victor Bazan and seriously injured Tania Soto and Melissa Pena.

The wrong-way crash happened in the 1400 block of North Expressway 281 after Edinburg police say Amos was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram, causing a three-vehicle wreck.

Amos’ vehicle went up in flames and witnesses at the scene rescued him from the burning vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Investigators allege Amos confessed to drinking beer, smoking marijuana and taking shots.

The week before he was indicted, Amos’ attorney, David R. Cantu, had notified the 332nd state District Court that he intended to appeal the denial of a bond reduction request.

That effort is now moot.

Amos, who had been in the Rio Grande Valley for approximately two months working construction before the crash, remained jailed Tuesday on a total of $170,00 in bonds.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment in early September.