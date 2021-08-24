McAllen Holiday Parade to return to traditional format

McALLEN — Flanked by two towering nutcrackers and a Christmas gift that could hold a Smartcar, city and school officials here laid out the plan for the 2021 McAllen Holiday Parade on Tuesday.

Notably, the parade is back in its traditional form this year. The pandemic shifted last year’s parade to the McAllen Convention Center with a virtual viewing program.

There will, of course, be Christmas lights and giant helium balloons, marching bands and floats with waving folks standing on top.

Actor Mario Lopez — who officials joked is becoming a fixture of the parade himself — is expected to host the event for the third time, while the United States Air Force Band is expected to lead the parade’s step-off. The Air Force is also expected to conduct a recruitment drive locally in the week before the parade.

Despite the heat, officials Tuesday were jovial — sometimes even emotional — about the parade’s return.

Much of the little ceremony focused on the relationship between the city and McAllen ISD, and the parade’s return to the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“Of course, last year everything changed and everyone adapted,” City Manager Roy Rodriguez said. “Still, even if we were not here in the stadium, without MISD and without the school bands, everything would not have been the same. Not even close. But this year, we’re back, bigger and better than ever.”

Sam Saldivar, McAllen ISD board president, told the crowd about how important the parade is to the district’s students. He said it’s an exciting opportunity for athletes and cheerleaders and bands to strut their stuff in front of the community.

The parade, Salidivar said, is important to even a bigger region than just McAllen.

“We are very proud of the memory that will live on for generations to come, as our children then bring their children and the children after that, and this holiday parade continues to grow and strengthen our community, our region, our great state and this great country,” he said.

The parade is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning.