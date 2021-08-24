Hidalgo County reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 482 new cases

There were seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hidalgo County along with 482 new positive cases, county officials reported Tuesday.

The seven people who died ranged in age from their 40s to more than 70 years old, and raise the county’s death toll to 3,047.

Of the 482 cases, 11 are among school staff and 73 are among students.

The county now has a total of 106,209 total cases of which 65,422 were confirmed cases, 38,516 were probable, and 2,271 were suspected cases. There are currently 3,504 active cases.

In the county, there are also 443 people hospitalized due to COVID. Of those, 419 are adults and 24 are pediatric.

A total of 130 of those hospitalized are being treated in intensive care units, of which 125 are adults and five are pediatric patients.