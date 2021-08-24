Edinburg police arrest Pharr man in strip club shooting

Edinburg police arrested an 18-year-old Pharr resident early Sunday morning over allegations he shot at two security guards at the Jaguars Gentlemen’s Club, which was hit by two bullets while 50 people were still inside.

Jacob Edward Lopez, who was shot in the leg when the security guards returned fire, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Police responded to the strip club at 4:44 a.m. Sunday.

Two men working security told police they went outside the club before the shooting because there was an argument between three men, including Lopez, according to a probable cause affidavit for Lopez’s arrest.

One of the security guards said he heard Lopez telling a shirtless man “que onda p—” before pulling out a black handgun from his waistband, police said.

That’s when the security guard pulled out his handgun and ordered Lopez to drop his gun, but the suspect instead began walking backwards, according to the affidavit.

“(The security guard) will testify that Jacob started to run and as he got to the south side parking lot he somehow dropped his gun,” the affidavit stated.

The security guard also saw a man in a maroon shirt and blue jeans run south across University Drive. He has yet to be identified, but investigators believe he also fired shots during the incident. They also believe that the occupants inside a white Nissan Sentra that stopped in the roadway also fired shots.

When Lopez got to that vehicle, investigators say he pulled out another gun and shot at the security guards several times.

The security guards returned fire and saw Lopez fall to the ground as if he had been shot, according to the affidavit.

The white Nissan Sentra then drove off east on University Drive with an unknown occupant on the passenger seat who shot twice in the air while the unidentified man in the maroon shirt who was running away from the scene shot toward the security guards, police said.

Later that morning, Edinburg police were dispatched to El Rancho Wrecker where they found Lopez with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

“Jacob was transported by ambulance to get treated for his injury and will be charged with aggravated assault and deadly conduct for shooting recklessly and endangering patrons,” the affidavit stated.

This is not the first time Lopez has been accused of shooting at people.

The McAllen Police Department issued a news release nearly two years ago naming him as a suspect in a Nov. 3, 2019, shooting that injured two people in the 2100 block of West Sprague.

The department at the time said Lopez shot at two people during an argument and that all the parties involved knew each other.

A grand jury indicted him March 5, 2020, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lopez had been free on a total of $30,000 in bonds on those charges since Dec. 3, 2019.

However, he was being held Tuesday at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on a total of $200,000 in bonds on the charges stemming from his Sunday arrest.