Cameron County reports 305 new COVID-19 cases

The Cameron County Health Department said Monday it received confirmation of an additional 305 COVID-19 cases in the county, raising the total number of cases to 48,196.

The new cases include 23 children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 34 people in the age group of 10 to 19, 48 people in their 20s, 39 people in their 30s, 41 people in their 40s, 32 people in their 50s, 13 people in their 60s, 8 people in their 70s and 4 people in their 80s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, Primera, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Santa Maria, Santa Rosa and South Padre Island, the health department said.

An additional 170 individuals have also recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 43,665.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within the communities. As of Monday, 72.33% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 87.61% has received at least one dose. In addition, 83.16% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.73% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/ immunize/vaccine. aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.