Some Cameron County beaches that were closed due to high tides Saturday reopened Sunday morning, county Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced in a news release.

Previously, Treviño ordered the temporary closures of the following beaches:

>> Boca Chica Beach;

>> County Beach Access No. 5;

>> County Beach Access No. 6.

The closures were prompted due to high tides that made undriveable conditions.

“Waves, tides and winds call for undriveable land conditions and we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards and the flag advisory system signage at all times,” Trevino said in a statement Saturday.

While the beaches were closed, the county judge noted that four other beach access areas remained open on South Padre Island:

>> Isla Blanca Park;

>> Andy Bowie County Park;

>> County Beach Access No. 3;

>> County Beach Access No. 4.

Lastly, Treviño asked individuals to be cautious when visiting Cameron County beaches, adding to heed the advice of lifeguards and the Flag Advisory System signage at all times