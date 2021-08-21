Winner of Regional Teacher of the Year award advances to State finals

After receiving the Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year award last week, McAllen ISD’s Jennifer Han has been named a state finalist for the Elementary Teacher of the Year award by the Texas Association of School Administrators last Friday.

Han, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Juan Seguin Elementary School and a robotics team coach, is the only educator from the Rio Grande Valley in the running out of the six individuals chosen for the Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year award.

McAllen ISD celebrated the announcement by honoring Han at her school’s gym early Friday morning where she was greeted by Seguin’s entire staff, Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez and other school officials.

As part of the celebration, members of the Rowe High School drumline and mariachi joined the festive moment as well as cheerleaders from McAllen Memorial High.

Face masks and social distancing was enforced and maintained during the ceremony.

According to a news release from Region One Education Service Center, Han describes herself as an innovator, risk-taker and an agent of classroom change as she recognizes the power of the written word which she uses to engage and include her students, giving them a voice.

“I have learned through the years of being a writing teacher that kids want to be noticed, acknowledged and liked,” Han said in a press release. “They want to share and show us who they are.”

“They love talking about their dreams, families, special talents and things that make them proud.”

In her 13 years of teaching, Han has led initiatives for community empowerment and as the grade level chair of her school’s Minitropolis Program, led in the creation of a shop, a bank, a post office and photography shop.

This unique program infuses business into the educational environment where students learn real life leadership, career and finance skills.

Among her many accomplishments, Han’s achievement of the regional award marked the 18th time a McAllen teacher has won the specific title in the last 30 years.

Only two of the last 17 Regional Teacher of the Year winners went on to win state, meaning if Han wins the 2022’s Teacher of the Year award, she will be the third from McAllen ISD to do so since 2009.

A panel of judges composed of representatives of educational leadership associations, community and business leaders, prior Texas Teachers of the Year and more will interview the six finalists on Oct. 14 and will select two state-level winners and designate one of the two to represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The winners of both Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year will be announced Oct. 15 at the Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony in Austin.

