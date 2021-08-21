A number of Cameron County beaches were closed Saturday morning because of high tides due to Hurricane Grace, which made landfall in the Gulf Coast of Mexico.

County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. ordered the temporary closure of the following beaches:

>> Boca Chica Beach

>> County Beach Access No. 5

>> County Beach Access No. 6

The beaches are closed to all vehicles and pedestrians until further notice.

“Waves, tides and winds call for undriveable land conditions and we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches and heed the advice of the lifeguards and the flag advisory system signage at all times,” Trevino said in a statement.

Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie County Park, County Beach Access No. 3 and County Beach Access No. 4 will remain open until further notice.