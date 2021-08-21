Cameron County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Friday.

The individuals include a San Benito man in his 40s, a Brownsville woman in her 60s, a Harlingen man in his 70s and a Combes woman in her 80s, Cameron County Public Health reported in a statement Friday.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,750, the health department said.

Also Friday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 160 laboratory reports of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases reported in the county to 47,891.

The new cases include 42 laboratory reports of COVID-19 from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers addressing the COVID-19 cases in their facilities, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Olmito, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Santa Rosa and South Padre Island, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 260 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 43,495.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Friday, 71.85% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 87.11% has received at least one dose. In addition, 83.00% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.59% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.