Harlingen man charged with possession of child porn

A 23-year-old Harlingen man was arrested on Friday on six counts of possession of child pornography.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s said its investigators, plus special agents with Homeland Security, and the county SWAT team executed a warrant at a Harlingen home where they arrested Ruben Trevino Jr.

The DA says they found evidence of child pornography at the home.

Trevino was arraigned Friday afternoon and his bond was set at $120,000. The third degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison, however punishment for child pornography offenses can be stacked, so Trevino faces up to 60 years in prison.

“The unfortunate truth is there are sexual predators that pass you on the street daily, but hide behind their computer screens by night. What may start as downloading and possessing exploitative material can progress to real victims. With school starting, we encourage parents and educators to be more proactive so we can prevent victimization before it starts,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Reports of online child exploitation may be made via the cyber tip line at https://report.cybertip.org/ or 1-800-843-5678.