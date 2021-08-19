Proyecto Juan Diego closes in-person services due to COVID-19

Proyecto Juan Diego announced this week that they are closing its community center to the public effective immediately due to the growing concern for the public and staff’s safety as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Officials said the building’s closure will not affect the organization’s effort to continue serving the public and all current programs and services will remain operational via zoom. All in-person appointments will now be conducted virtually or over the phone.

“Proyecto Juan Diego takes your health and the health of its staff very seriously,” the non-profit said in a press release. “And will continue to take all the precautionary measures to deter the spread of the coronavirus and all its variants.”

Family and Education Services:

>> Spanish GED classes transitioned from hybrid to virtual instruction and updates for English GED classes are TBA.

>> Confirmation on the English classes provided by Villa Maria Language is still pending.

>> Registration for new groups for the Integrated Family Program will remain closed until further notice.

>> The Tutorial Program will continue to provide assistance to students virtually starting on Aug. 23.

>> Crisis Management and Case Management such as renewal of Medicaid and food stamps will continue via phone and Zoom.

For more information on these programs, call Elizabeth Sjoberg at (956) 542-2488 ext. 218 or email [email protected]

Health Care Programs and Services

>> The Diabetes Prevention classes will continue with virtual instruction via Zoom.

>> The Diabetes Management Program regular operations will remain with the exception of in-person visits.

>> Telemedicine Services will be conducted via phone.

>> AM/PM Group Exercise classes will remain virtual.

>> UTRGV’s Clinica Movil will remain stationed at Proyecto Juan Diego and continue seeing scheduled patients.

For more information on these programs contact Lidiana Ramirez at [email protected] or (956) 542-2488 ext. 208.

Immigration Services

>> The Immigration Services department will continue to support participants with applications virtually via Zoom or by phone.

>> Citizenship classes will continue with virtual instruction.

For more information contact Gerardo Guajardo at [email protected] or at (956) 320-7385.

Outreach and Civic Engagement

>> Food Distributions will continue to support the families affected by COVID-19.

For more information regarding food distributions, contact Lupita Sanchez at [email protected] or (956) 542-2488 ext. 207.

“We will continue to stay connected with our participants and the public via phone, email, social media and our website with further updates regarding the coronavirus and Proyecto Juan Diego,” the press release reads.

“Thank you for continued cooperation and patience. We will get through this difficult time together.”