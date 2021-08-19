Police: Man dies at McAllen jail

McAllen police say a 55-year-old man died at the jail and may have ingested a “rock” of methamphetamine before he died.

Authorities have identified him as Richard Cordova.

In a news release, police said they encountered Cordova after being called for a disturbance to the 2900 block of Camelia Avenue at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Cordova’s girlfriend’s health care provider called police and said that Cordova, who may be intoxicated and have a weapon, may be hurting the woman, according to the news release.

The caller further noted that Cordova had a history of substance abuse.

By 4:10 p.m., police say they had the situation under control with no injuries and proceeded to take Cordova to the city jail.

“At the McAllen PD Jail, the suspect refused to cooperate with booking procedures and is combative with Jail personnel,” the news release stated. “The suspect was placed in a padded cell and once clothing was removed, handcuffs were removed. Jail personnel noted having learned that the suspect may have ingested a ‘rock’ of ‘METH’ and was experiencing irregular breathing.”

At 4:51 p.m., jail personnel asked officers to help transport Cordova for medical clearance, according to police.

“The suspect however remained uncooperative and combative with all personnel,” the news release stated. “Based upon such, EMS was requested at the jail to attempt to transport the suspect on a gurney for the requested medical clearance.”

Police say Cordova was taken to the McAllen Medical Center at 5:34 p.m., where he died.

Police said Cordova had a long history of arrests and that police recovered methamphetamine from the scene of his arrest.