Katie Blackwell, James Murray and Katie Gonzalez console Liam Arney, Moira Arney's brother, during a candlelight vigil at McAllen High school on Wednesday, August, 18,2021 in McAllen. The McHi girls soccer team gathers for a candelight vigil following the death of teammate Moira Arney at McAllen High school on Wednesday, August, 18,2021 in McAllen. Stevie Rogers, Moira's best friend at the candlelight vigil at McAllen High school on Wednesday, August, 18,2021 in McAllen. Hundreds gather at the 'M' for a candlelight vigil for Moira Claire Arney at McAllen High school on Wednesday, August, 18,2021 in McAllen. Liam Arney hugs Moira's best friend, Stevie Rogers during a candlelight vigil at McAllen High school on Wednesday, August, 18,2021 in McAllen. Members of the McHi girls soccer at the candlelight vigil for Moira Arney at McAllen High school on Wednesday, August, 18,2021 in McAllen. Liam Arney speaks to a crowd that gathered during a candlelight vigil for his sister 'Mo' at McAllen High school on Wednesday, August, 18,2021 in McAllen. Hundreds of students and parents and staff were there, quietly gathered around the big 'M', to remember Moira Claire Arney, a 15-year-old incoming McHi sophomore who died at a soccer practice during a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, Aug.18,2021. Classmates walked up to the base of the "M" Wednesday to lay bundles of flowers at its base during a candlelight vigil at McAllen High school on Wednesday, August, 18,2021 in McAllen.