The City of Harlingen is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children and adults 12 years and older.

Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines will be administered on Aug. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Harlingen Convention Center. The Pfizer Vaccine is available for people 12 and older and the Moderna is only for those 18 and older.

No pre-registration, appointment, or IDs are required for Saturday’s clinic, but parents/guardians/responsible adults must accompany the minor to get the vaccine. The vaccine cards issued after the first dose are needed for people getting their second dose.

English and Spanish consent forms will be available on-site for both vaccines.

MORE INFORMATION:

When: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive

Who: 12 years and older