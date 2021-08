Because of the possibility Tropical Storm Grace may bring rain to the Valley, the City of Harlingen will be giving out sandbags to residents and businesses on Wednesday.

The sandbags will be available at the Public Works Facility at 404 S. 54th St. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents can drive through and pick up the pre-filled bags. You will be required to show and ID with a Harlingen address and a water bill.

Residents will be allowed six bags and businesses 12.